Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Drunk who dangled legs over Orwell Bridge admits public nuisance charge

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 6:00 AM September 7, 2021   
The coastguard has been called to the Orwell Bridge Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The incident caused the Orwell Bridge, near Ipswich, to be closed for more than four hours - Credit: Charlotte Bond

An Ipswich man caused the Orwell Bridge to be closed for more than four hours - costing up to £170,000 - after he climbed on to the parapet and dangled his legs over the edge.

A psychiatric report is to be prepared on Stuart Winney after the 38-year-old, of Wherstead Road, Ipswich, pleaded guilty to causing a public nuisance on August 7 this year.

The charge ahead of a hearing at Ipswich Crown Court yesterday stated that Winney had gone to the Orwell Bridge and phoned the emergency services.

He then climbed on to the parapet and dangled his legs over the side while he was intoxicated.

A person walks their dog on the A14

People took their dogs for a walk while caught up in the delays - Credit: Rebecca Mansbridge

The emergency services and the coastguard were alerted and Winney’s actions resulted in the  A14 being closed for more than four hours.

The road did not reopen until 9.30pm, with many people choosing to exercise their dogs while stuck on the carriageway.

The estimated cost of the closure was around £160,000 to £170,000. 

People walking on the A14 after being stuck in traffic

Many people were caught up in the Orwell Bridge closure - Credit: Rebecca Mansbridge

Judge David Pugh adjourned sentence until October 15 for psychiatric and pre-sentence reports to be prepared on Winney.

Jess Peck, for Winney, said there was a lot of personal mitigation relating to the incident.

