News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing is remanded in custody

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 3:30 PM July 6, 2022
Ipswich Magistrates Court on Elm Street.

Alexander Cornell appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court today - Credit: Sarah Lucy brown

A 27-year-old Ipswich man has appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon following a stabbing in Bury St Edmunds. 

Alexander Cornell, of Britannia Road, Ipswich, appeared at court this morning. 

Cornell has been remanded in custody to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on August 3. 

It follows a stabbing in Bury St Edmunds at the Parkway car park on Monday, July 4.

Emergency services were called just after 2.30pm and the victim, a man in his 40s, was taken to West Suffolk Hospital for treatment. 


Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News
Bury St Edmunds News

Don't Miss

There are delays on the A12 at Kelvedon amid planned fuel protests

A12 | Updated

Fuel protests: Twelve miles of queues reported on A12

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich music day at Christchurch Park PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ipswich Music Day

15 of the best photos from Ipswich Music Day 2022

Aleksandra Cupriak

person
A man has been stabbed near a multi-storey car park in Bury St Edmunds

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Man in 40s stabbed at town centre multi-storey car park

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Travellers have pitched up at Whitton Recreation Ground in Ipswich

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Travellers pitch up at park in Ipswich

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon