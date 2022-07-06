Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing is remanded in custody

A 27-year-old Ipswich man has appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon following a stabbing in Bury St Edmunds.

Alexander Cornell, of Britannia Road, Ipswich, appeared at court this morning.

Cornell has been remanded in custody to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on August 3.

It follows a stabbing in Bury St Edmunds at the Parkway car park on Monday, July 4.

Emergency services were called just after 2.30pm and the victim, a man in his 40s, was taken to West Suffolk Hospital for treatment.



