Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals locked up this week

A county lines drug dealer, a domestic abuser and a convicted sex offender who worked with the vulnerable are among the Suffolk criminals who were jailed this week.

Aaron Warren

Drug dealer Aaron Warren was jailed for 57 months at Ipswich Crown Court. - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Aaron Warren, 27, of Croydon, was jailed for 57 months after being caught running the "Kenny" drugs line.

Warren had moved into the Ipswich drug trade after members of local gangs had been locked up, and was sending texts advertising cocaine and heroin.

He was also found to be using youths aged 14 and 17 as runners.

Warren was arrested in January this year. Sentencing him, Recorder Douglas Edwards QC said a police algorithm showed Warren had been involved in the supply of around 1.78kg of drugs - which he described as a “significant amount”.

Warren, who admitted being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine, claimed he’d been forced to hold the “Kenny” drug to repay a drug debt and to cover the loss of a firearm.

Reece Huggins

Reece Huggins admitted thefts across Suffolk - Credit: Suffolk police

Reece Huggins, of no fixed address, was sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court after admitting to 14 offences - some of which were in Suffolk.

Huggins, 24, chose to engage with Suffolk police's Operation Converter team, which encourages offenders to admit to further crimes.

He was investigated further and admitted five other burglaries in Suffolk, including in Sudbury, Long Melford, Haverhill and Clare.

Huggins was sentenced to three years and four months in jail.

Jesse Mayhand

Jesse Mayhand was jailed for 20 months after being found guilty of domestic abuse - Credit: Essex Police

Jesse Mayhand, 28, of Ipswich, was jailed for 20 months after being found guilty of assaulting his ex-partner in her own home in Chelmsford.

The woman, who has not been identified, was on the phone with the police as the attack began.

Mayhand began punching the woman and put her in a headlock, causing her to lose consciousness.

Officers arrived within four minutes, dragging Mayhand from his position on top of the woman. She suffered a number of facial injuries as a result of the incident.

In a statement, the victim said: "I would definitely encourage anyone who is in the same situation as I was to come forward and report it. Trust the police and call for help.

“I stayed in that situation thinking it would get better but, in the end, it nearly got me killed."

Gibson Idehen

Gibson Idehen has been jailed for 30 months after lying about his criminal record on job applications and working as a carer and support worker in Suffolk and Essex.

Idehen was previously jailed for five years for child sex offences, including rape, in Belgium.

He secured multiple care sector jobs in the UK, earning a total of £25,000, with DBS checks failing to show his criminal record as UK authorities were not aware of it.

Idehen, 55, of Rouse Way, Colchester, admitted five offences of fraud.

Simon Connolly, for Idehen, said that by the time his client came to the UK his sentences in Belgium had come to an end.

He said Idehen had worked long hours at low pay and had earned the £25,000 he was paid.

Kwasi Jacobs and Barrington Aitkens

Kwasi Jacobs (left) and Barrington Aitkens - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Kwasi Jacobs, 44, was jailed for 17 years and six months after being found guilty of three robberies at businesses in Ipswich.

Barrington Aitkens, 42, who was involved in one of these incidents, was sentenced to four years and nine months.

Jacobs, of Grimwade Street, Ipswich, had previously pleaded guilty to three counts of robbery, and Aitkens, of no fixed address, had admitted one count.

In two of the incidents of burglary, Jacobs grabbed a female member of staff and forced them to hand over cash.

In the third incident, Jacobs assaulted a male member of staff, punching him repeatedly, and forcing him to open the till, stealing a quantity of cash, cigarettes, and alcohol.

During this attack, Aitkens, of Fore Street, Ipswich, stood guard outside the door. He was seen on CCTV watching the incident, and when Jacobs left the store, he gave Jacobs two bottles of alcohol.

