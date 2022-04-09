Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals put behind bars this week

Bobby Jeffs, Terrance Nicholls and Antonio Abrantes De Encarnacao are among those jailed in Suffolk this week - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

A Lowestoft paedophile who edited the face of a child onto adult pornography and a knife-wielding masked man who threatened teenage girls in Woodbridge were among the people jailed in Suffolk this week.

Terrance Nicholls

Terrence Nicholls has been jailed for 13 months after admitting to charges at Ipswich Crown Court. - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Terrance Nicholls, 32, was jailed for 13 months after brandishing a kitchen knife and threatening to stab and slash the throats of two teenage girls in a Woodbridge street.

Nicholls, formerly of Pembroke Avenue, Woodbridge, was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court after admitting to possession of a knife and an offence of affray.

Nicholls was wearing a white mask with black eye and mouth markings when he told the girls, who were 16 and 15: “If you walk round the corner I’ll stab you” and then held the bread knife, which had a nine-inch blade, above his head before walking away, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

In addition to being jailed, he was banned from contacting two of the victims of the offences for five years and from going to Pembroke Avenue or St Edmunds Close, Woodbridge.

Nicholls, who has 78 previous convictions, was jailed for 21 months last month for offences of burglary and inflicting grievous bodily harm.

Dean Edwards

Dean Edwards, 48, was jailed for seven months after handling boxes of stolen hi-vis clothing worth £12,000.

Edwards, of Musk Close, Stanway, Colchester, admitted handling stolen hi-vis clothing belonging to Orbit International between November 5 last year and March 2 this year.

Police officers who executed a search warrant at a lock-up that had been rented by 48-year-old Dean Edwards found 44 boxes of the high visibility clothing, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

In addition to being jailed, Edwards was ordered to pay £1,090 costs.

The court heard that in 2013 Edwards was jailed for 15 years after he and another man were convicted of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life and following his recent arrest he’d been recalled to prison until September 2027.

Bobby Jeffs

Paedophile Bobby Jeffs was branded a danger to children at Ipswich Crown Court. - Credit: Suffolk Police

Bobby Jeffs, 40, was jailed for nine years after he groomed a teenage girl in Canada to take photographs of her sexually abusing a baby.

Jeffs, of Water Lane, Lowestoft, was branded a danger to children when he was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday, April 4, with Judge Emma Peters adding he had caused "utter devastation" to the teenager and her family.

He admitted 16 offences, including six offences of making indecent images and videos of children, two offences of possessing prohibited images of children and two offences of possessing extreme pornography and six offences of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, and was jailed for nine years with an extended licence period of five years.

Jeffs also downloaded more than 7,000 indecent images and movies of children.

Sean Kavanagh

Sean Kavanagh, 29, was jailed for 24 months for assaulting a woman and breaching a restraining order.

Kavanagh, formerly of Robin Drive, Ipswich, was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court following an incident on October 4 last year.

He pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and breaching a restraining order.

He was handed a 16-month sentence for assault causing actual bodily harm and a further eight months for the breach of the order, which will run concurrently.

Ian Holifield

Ian Holifield, 47, was jailed for 17 months after he superimposed the face of a child onto adult pornography images.

Holifield, of Beresford Road, Lowestoft, was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court after he admitted making indecent pseudo-images of children and breaching a suspended sentence order.

In addition to jailing Holifield, Judge Peters ordered him to sign the sex offenders’ register for ten years and directed that an existing sexual harm prevention order should continue.

Judge Peters jailed him for nine months for making indecent images with eight months to run consecutively for breaching the suspended sentence order.

The court heard that in 2020 Holifield was given a 16-month prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, for engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child, making indecent images of a child and possessing indecent images of a child.

Antonio Abrantes De Encarnacao

Antonio Abrantes De Encarnacao was jailed for 30 months at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Antonio Abrantes De Encarnacao, 51, was jailed for 30 months after holding a knife at his partner's throat and monitoring her phone.

He also threatened to kill the woman, threatened to harm their child, used abusive language to her and assaulted her, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Abrantes De Encarnacao, of Recreation Road, Haverhill, denied using controlling or coercive and controlling behaviour between May and October 2020 and two offences of assault by beating but was convicted by a jury after a three-day trial.

In addition to being jailed Abrantes De Encarnacao was banned from contacting his former partner for five years.

Abrantes De Encarnacao was not present at court during his trial after absconding while on bail and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Kane Rumball

Kane Rumball was jailed for 21 months after assaulting his partner, causing a traumatic brain injury and extensive bruising across her body. - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Kane Rumball, 31, was jailed for 21 months after assaulting his partner, causing a traumatic brain injury and extensive bruising across her body.

Rumball, of Ardington Road, Abington, Northampton was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court after pleading guilty to assaulting his partner causing her actual bodily harm, damaging a police car and refusing to provide a breath specimen.

Rumball and his partner, who were living in Braintree, booked into the Belstead Brook Hotel in Ipswich in January and before the violent attack they had sex and went swimming in the hotel pool, Ipswich Crown Court was told.

After dinner, they went to the bar where they chatted and drank shots with other guests and at one stage Rumball was heard to ask for the strongest drink available adding that he wanted “whatever was going to blow my head off,” said Joanne Eley, prosecuting.

After they returned to their hotel room other guests heard banging and shouting coming from the couple’s room and heard the victim screaming: “Help me”.

Security staff called the police and after the victim was taken to hospital, officers saw Rumball sitting in a car with blood on his hands and trousers, said Miss Eley.

He had tried to drive off but had collided with a police car and had refused to provide a specimen for a breath test.

In addition to being jailed, he was banned from driving for 42 months.

Fred Armitage

Fred Armitage was jailed for 22 months at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Fred Armitage, 38, was jailed for 22 months after choking his former partner.

Armitage, of no fixed address, was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court after previously admitting to assaulting his former partner causing her actual bodily harm in February.

During the incident at supported housing in Northgate Street, Bury St Edmunds Fred Armitage grabbed the woman’s hair and pulled her off her bed before trying to strangle her, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

She tried to run to the door of her flat but Armitage had pulled her back and punched her eight times in the face before she managed to call the police.

Sentencing him Judge Emma Peters said he had used all his weight when he tried to strangle her and she had thought she was fighting for her life.

The court heard that Armitage had 179 previous convictions.