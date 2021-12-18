Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals who were locked up this week
- Credit: Suffolk police
An abusive boyfriend who bit his partner and a serial drink driver were among the criminals who were jailed in Suffolk this week.
Mercedes found with cannabis worth £20,000 after A14 crash
A Mercedes crashed following a police chase on the A14 eastbound at Rougham, near Bury St Edmunds, in July 2018.
The vehicle was found to contain £20,000 worth of drugs, with the two occupants fleeing the scene.
Taulant Mica was arrested in Birmingham on August 23 this year, with officers linking the 33-year-old to the crashed car through forensic investigation.
He was convicted of being concerned in the supply of cannabis at Suffolk Magistrates' Court and jailed for 12 months.
Boyfriend attacked his partner after argument
Jake Brown, 22, punched his girlfriend in the face and bit her on the chin in separate incidents in October this year.
Ipswich Crown Court heard Brown, of no fixed address in Newmarket, got into an argument with his partner while sat in a car.
He threw the woman's phone out of a window and attacked her later that evening.
Brown, who had five previous convictions, admitted assault causing actual bodily harm, assault by beating and criminal damage before magistrates in October.
He was sentenced to four months' imprisonment for the ABH offence and two months for the assault to be served consecutively.
Drink driver was three times over the alcohol limit
Haverhill man Andrius Bartninkas was stopped in his Volkswagen Golf on December 11 after officers on patrol spotted him driving erratically.
Bartninkas failed a roadside breath test after being pulled over, with further checks revealing he was a disqualified driver and had no insurance.
He was found to be more than three times over the legal limit for alcohol.
Bartninkas already had two previous drink-driving convictions before he admitted driving with excess alcohol, driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance and driving without a valid MOT test certificate at Suffolk Magistrates' Court this week.
He was sentenced to 20 weeks in prison, given a five-year driving ban and ordered to pay £233 in costs.
Man led police on 90mph chase through Newmarket
Police began following Alan Robinson after he was seen driving a Volkswagen Passat the wrong way round a roundabout in Newmarket in the early hours of May 2 this year.
Robinson, who had three passengers in the car, ignored attempts by police to stop him and had driven at between 80 and 90mph in 30mph speed limits during the three minute chase.
The 29-year-old, from Felixstowe, admitted dangerous driving, drink driving and failing to stop for a police officer.
He was jailed for six months.