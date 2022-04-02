Jailed in Suffolk and north Essex: The criminals locked up this week

Daniel McCallion, Danny Blueyes and Lamar Dagnon are among those jailed in Suffolk and north Essex this week - Credit: Suffolk police/Essex police

A man who beat a stranger so badly he was left permanently disabled and five members of an Ipswich drug gang who dealt class A drugs in four Suffolk towns are among those jailed in Suffolk and north Essex this week.

1. Danny Blueyes

Danny Blueyes, 43, was sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court - Credit: Essex Police

Danny Blueyes, 43, was jailed for seven years after beating a stranger so badly he was left permanently disabled.

Blueyes, of Second Avenue, Walton-on-the-Naze, was sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court after previously pleading guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent.

The 43-year-old attacked a man and abandoned him in a layby on the B1035 near Lawford, in north Essex, in freezing temperatures on the evening of January 2 last year.

The victim was then taken to hospital for treatment, having suffered fractures to his face and arm, broken ribs and a broken leg.

He now suffers from permanent disability and has said he has had "trouble adapting" and "struggled to cope" with life after the attack, Essex Police said.

Witnesses claimed that Blueyes exited the house with a sledgehammer, and continued the assault which was already taking place on the victim by his co-defendants – during which the victim was beaten with metal poles and dumbbells.

The court was told Blueyes was assisting in a revenge attack over an allegation of theft.

2. Lorrian Flowers

Lorrian Flowers, 34, was jailed for 40 months after running a drugs line in Colchester.

Flowers, of Papermill Place, Walthamstow, admitted to being concerned in making an offer to supply cocaine and heroin between September 2021 and February this year and possessing cannabis on February 15 this year.

He was found to be running the “CS Line” over a five-month period and sent out bulk marketing messages to drug users, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

He was arrested on February 15 and when his address in east London was searched police found 32 wraps of crack cocaine and some scales, said David Baird, prosecuting.

The court heard he had been jailed for 28 months for a previous drug offence in 2015.

3. Lamar Dagnon, Shadrach O’Connor, Daniel McCallion, Ishmael O'Connor and Tyrone Clarke

Lamar Dagnon, Shadrach O’Connor, Daniel McCallion, Ishmael O'Connor and Tyrone Clarke were sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Suffolk police

Five men were jailed for a total of 28 years for dealing class A drugs in four Suffolk towns.

The men, who were all members of the “Neno” gang from the Nacton area of Ipswich, operated four drugs lines which sold drugs in Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds, Felixstowe and Stowmarket, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Before the court were Tyrone Clarke, 28, of Shackleton Square, Ipswich, Lamar Dagnon, 22, formerly of Nansen Road, Ipswich, and Daniel McCallion, 21, of Gilbert Road, Eastbourne.

They all admitted conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine in Ipswich between December 9, 2018 and March 19 2020.

Dagnon also admitted two offences of possessing a mobile phone in prison.

Clarke and Dagnon were each jailed for seven years and six months and McCallion was jailed for 40 months, but will be eligible for immediate release because of the time he’s spent in custody.

Also before the court were Shadrach O’Connor, 27, of no fixed address, and Ishmael O’Connor, 32, of Alston Road, Ipswich, who both admitted being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

They were each jailed for five years and three months.