Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals locked up this week

A number of Suffolk criminals were jailed at Ipswich Crown Court this week - Credit: Suffolk police

A paedophile from Ipswich, a home invader from Lowestoft and a man who spat in the face of a police officer are among those jailed in Suffolk this week.

Edmund Hall

Edmund Hall, 47, was jailed for five-and-a-half years at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: SUFFOLK POLICE

Edmund Hall was arrested after police officers seized an iPhone which contained more than 200 indecent images of children, with 58 of the images and 55 of the videos being of the most serious kind.

Hall, 47, of Dunlop Road, Ipswich admitted three offences of making indecent images and videos of children in May last year, one offence of possessing a prohibited image of children, five offences of breaching a sexual harm prevention order and four offences of distributing indecent images of children.

Sentencing Hall, Judge Emma Peters described some of the images and videos as horrific, and said "for some inexplicable reason you have an interest in the sexual abuse of babies".

He was jailed for five-and-a-half years.

Gavin Priestley

Gavin Priestley was arrested after he drunkenly kicked a friend in the head, causing him to lose consciousness, in Ipswich town centre.

The incident happened when Priestley, 22, and the victim visited Eden nightclub in the Old Cattle Market on December 24 last year.

Upon leaving, at about 4am, the victim asked Priestley if anything was going on between him and his ex-girlfriend.

He denied the allegations but became angry, attacking the victim in St Stephens Lane, pushing him to the ground, and kicking him twice in the head.

Priestley, of Milton Street, Ipswich, admitted assault causing actual bodily harm and was jailed for 32 months.

Terrence Nicholls

Terrence Nicholls, 32, was arrested after he broke a woman's jaw in an altercation in Hawthorn Drive in Ipswich in September last year, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

The court heard the woman was at her home in September last year when a passer-by saw Nicholls going into her house and told her what she’d seen.

Nicholls, of no fixed address, was arrested shortly afterwards and subsequently admitted burglary, inflicting grievous bodily harm and breach of a community order.

He was jailed for 21 months.

David Thompson

David Thompson was jailed for 22 months at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Suffolk police

David Thompson, 45, was sentenced for attacking a man in his own home in Lowestoft on December 19 last year.

Upon getting up to go to his kitchen, the victim saw Thompson and a 17-year old-boy had silently entered his house.

Ipswich Crown Court heard the victim was watching television after his partner had gone to bed.

Thompson, of Lilac Drive, Lowestoft, pleaded guilty to a section 20 grievous bodily harm offence, and the conviction also put him in breach of a suspended sentence.

He was sentenced to 20 months in prison.

Darren Hodgson

Darren Hodgson was jailed for 52 weeks at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Monday - Credit: Suffolk police

Darren Hodgson has been jailed for spitting in the face of a police officer and a woman in a McDonald's restaurant.

On February 28, he entered a McDonald's in Bury St Edmunds, falling into a collection of stools.

He then proceeded to say "boo" loudly into the face of a woman who had just sat down to her meal. Staff asked him to leave, but he raised his fist and spat at the customer, hitting her neck and coat.

Hodgson, 53, was arrested and pleaded guilty to three counts of assault, two charges of assaulting an emergency worker, being drunk and disorderly and breaching a community order at Suffolk Magistrates' Court.

He has been imprisoned for 52 weeks.

John Elsley

John Elsley was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

John Elsley has been jailed for sexually assaulting an 11-year-old schoolgirl.

Elsley, of Halesworth Road, Linstead, Halesworth, admitted assaulting a child under 13 by penetration and two offences of sexual assault on the same child on the same date in October last year.

Sentencing him, Ipswich Crown Court judge Martyn Levett said: “You totally corrupted this little girl’s innocent childhood.”

The 70-year-old has been sentenced for four years and four months in jail and ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for the rest of his life.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.