Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals put behind bars this week

A number of Suffolk criminals have been jailed at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Suffolk police

A homeless man who attacked his mum and brother with a bottle and a pair of drug dealers who delivered cocaine in Ipswich are among those jailed at Suffolk's courts this week.

Ryan Page

Ryan Page, 23, who has been jailed for a stabbing in Lowestoft. - Credit: Norfolk police

Ryan Page, 23, was jailed for eight years and one month for causing grievous bodily harm and 27 weeks’ imprisonment for possession of a bladed weapon.

He was arrested after a 21-year-old man was stabbed near East Coast College in Lowestoft on May 1, 2021.

Page, of no fixed address, was charged with two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, namely a knife.

He appeared at Ipswich Crown Court, where he denied one charge of causing grievous bodily harm with intent but pleaded guilty to the other offences.

Neil Dugdale

Neil Dugdale was jailed for 16 months at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Suffolk police

Neil Dugdale, 39, was sentenced to 16 months in jail for attacking his mother and brother with a Baileys bottle on Boxing Day – two days after being released from prison.

Dugdale, of no fixed address, previously pleaded guilty to assault occasioning grievous bodily harm, assault actual bodily harm, assaulting an emergency worker and breaching a restraining order.

Ipswich Crown Court heard that on Boxing Day, Dugdale went to his mother's home in Felixstowe demanding money.

When she declined, Dugdale became aggressive and took a partially empty bottle of Baileys and hit his mother across the face with it, Mr Potts, prosecuting, said.

She suffered a deep laceration above her left eyebrow from the blow, the court heard.

Petko Petrov

Petko Petrov has been jailed for 27 months after being caught with 38 plastic tubes containing cocaine.

The 45-year-old, of no fixed address, admitted possessing cocaine with intent to supply in June last year.

Police officers approached a parked car in Kelly Road, Ipswich, at around 1.30pm and saw Petrov sitting in the driver’s seat, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Petrov was detained for a drug search and during the search a face mask containing four vials of white powder were found in the central console.

He was arrested and after a drugs dog arrived at the scene a sock containing a further 33 plastic vials was discovered, as well as a single vial under the passenger seat.

Fatjon Vaja and Mariglen Rranci

Fatjon Vaja (left) and Mariglen Rranci were jailed at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Suffolk police

Mariglen Rranci, 20, and Fatjon Vaja, 22, have been jailed for a combined total of 53 months after acting as drug "delivery drivers".

Rranci, of Rectory Road, Ipswich, and Vaja, of Bramford Lane, Ipswich, previously pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

Ipswich Crown Court heard that a total of 48g of cocaine was found between the pair.

Recorder Huston sentenced Vaja to 28 months in prison and handed Rranci a 25-month term.

The pair will have to serve half of that sentence in custody before they will be released on licence.