Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals locked up last week

A number of Suffolk criminals were jailed at Ipswich Crown Court last week - Credit: Suffolk police

A convicted murderer who failed to report back from his leave from prison and a prolific thief were among the criminals jailed in Suffolk last week.

Gavin McConkey

A thief who stole from Sainsbury's and Tesco stores in west Suffolk has been jailed.

Gavin McConkey, of no fixed abode but from the Haverhill area, was sentenced for a string of offences at Suffolk Magistrates' Court last week.

The 51-year-old had previously admitted five incidents of theft from the Tesco Extra store in Newmarket, one theft from the Sainsbury's supermarket in Haverhill and two counts of possession of controlled drugs.

As part of Operation Converter, a Suffolk police initiative which aims to convince criminals to admit further crimes, McConkey asked for a further 21 offences to be taken into consideration.

McConkey was sentenced to 20 weeks in jail for the theft offences and two weeks' custody for the drug offences, to run concurrently.

Adrian Patchett

Adrian Patchett absconded from Hollesley Bay prison in east Suffolk - Credit: Suffolk police

A convicted murderer was located in Ipswich last month after failing to meet the conditions of his leave from Hollesley Bay prison in east Suffolk.

Adrian Patchett, who is serving a life sentence, should have returned to to an address in Old Norwich Road on August 6, but did not report back until two days later, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Patchett admitted failing to comply with a temporary licence and was sentenced to two further months' imprisonment.

Abdishakur Salah

Abdishakur Salah was jailed for six years at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Suffolk police

Abdishakur Salah ran the ‘Deano’ drug line which supplied heroin and cocaine to drug users in Suffolk, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

The 27-year-old was arrested three times at properties in Ipswich in June, September and October last year, including an occasion when an unsuccessful attempt was made to flush £6,000 of heroin and cocaine down a toilet at a house in Pelican Close.

Salah, of no fixed address, was convicted by a jury at Ipswich Crown Court last month of being concerned in the supply of cocaine and heroin.

He was jailed for six years.