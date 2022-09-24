Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals put behind bars this week
- Credit: Suffolk Constabulary
A paedophile who preyed on a 13-year-old girl and a man who sent menacing emails to people are among the criminals put behind bars in Suffolk this week.
Jelani Jones
Jelani Jones, 41, was given a 22-month jail sentence for sending menacing emails and letters to people, including threats to "beat racism" out of a solicitor.
Jones, of Top Street, Martlesham, represented himself during his trial at Ipswich Crown Court in July.
He had denied three offences of sending an electronic communication with intent to cause distress or anxiety, intimidating a witness in court proceedings by sending a threatening email and two offences of sending a letter with intent to cause distress or anxiety.
He was found guilty of four charges of sending threatening emails or letters by 11-1 majority verdicts and unanimously guilty of intimidating a solicitor by sending a threatening email and sending a threatening letter.
James Onalaja, prosecuting, said that Jones sent a police officer emails in 2019 accusing him of being a racist and threatening to degrade him and his family.
He had also sent an email to a solicitor threatening that bricks would be thrown through “every single window of his home” and threatening to “beat racism out of him”.
Jones claimed he had been suffering from "extreme stress" and post traumatic stress disorder at the time, and was a victim of the Windrush scandal and the government's hostile environment policy.
In addition to jailing Jones she banned him from contacting his victims for five years.
Jonathan Baigent
Jonathan Baigent, of Fore Hamlet, Ipswich, has been jailed for two and a half years for sending "abhorrent" sexually explicit messages to a 13-year-old girl.
He used Instagram to send the messages to the teenager from Leicestershire while pretending to be a 38-year-old man from Portsmouth.
The victim's mother reported the messages to police in 2020 and enquiries led officers to Baigent, where he was ultimately arrested and charged.
The 45-year-old was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday to 32 months imprisonment for sexual communication with a child and two breaches of Sexual Harm Prevention Orders.
Det Supt David Giles, of Suffolk police, said: “A clear and blatant disregard was demonstrated by Baigent with regards to his Sexual Harm Prevention Order as well as the abhorrent behaviour preying on a teenage girl."