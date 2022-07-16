Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals locked up in the last week

A number of Suffolk criminals have been jailed at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Suffolk police

A paedophile who had indecent images of children and a man who coughed in the face of a worker at a brewery were among the Suffolk criminals jailed in the last week.

Ionel Rusu

Ionel Rusu was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Suffolk police

Ionel Rusu was stopped by police in Ipswich in a car that contained six small bags of cocaine in a white sock, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Police seized a mobile phone from Rusu, 22, and messages found on it showed he’d been involved in the supply of cocaine using the postcode method of delivery.

They also found a counterfeit Romanian identity card in his possession.

Rusu, of Rectory Road, Ipswich, admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine, possessing cocaine and cannabis, possessing a false identity document and driving without a licence.

He was jailed for 26 months.

Thomas Sansome-Jones

Thomas Sansome-Jones had Covid when he coughed in a worker's face in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Suffolk police

Thomas Sansome-Jones coughed in the face of a member of staff when he was caught trying to steal beer from the Greene King brewery in Bury St Edmunds.

Sansome-Jones, of no fixed address, had Covid at the time, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

The staff member, who’d only received one Covid vaccination at the time of the burglary in August last year, had been “sick with worry” after learning Sansome-Jones had the virus.

Sansome-Jones admitted burglary, common assault, absconding while on bail and breaching a suspended prison sentence.

The 31-year-old was jailed for a total of 65 weeks.

Stephen Harris

Bury St Edmunds man Stephen Harris, 64, was jailed for a second time - Credit: Suffolk police

Stephen Harris, who was jailed more than a decade ago for downloading more than 15,000 indecent photographs of children, has been jailed again.

Police found a further 150,000 indecent images of children on Harris' computer equipment.

The 64-year-old, of Prince of Wales Close in Bury St Edmunds, admitted breaching a sexual offences prevention order on or before February 25 last year by accessing file sharing and peer-to-peer software.

He also admitted three offences of making indecent images and possessing prohibited images of children.

In addition to being jailed for 18 months, Harris was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for 10 years and was ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for the same period.