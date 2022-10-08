News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals put behind bars this week

Matthew Earth

Published: 6:00 AM October 8, 2022
A number of Suffolk criminals have been jailed at Ipswich Crown Court this week

A paedophile who downloaded thousands of indecent images of children and a prolific thief who stole power tools were among the criminals jailed in Suffolk this week.

Samuel Branthwaite

Samuel Branthwaite downloaded more than 2,000 indecent images of children and distributed them over the internet, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

The 30-year-old, of Ashwell Road, Bury St Edmunds, had his phone seized by police on October 5 last year after officers received information that his email had been used to upload indecent images of children to the internet.

Branthwaite immediately made admissions to the offences to officers at his home.

He admitted three offences of making indecent images of children, three offences of distributing indecent images of children, possessing prohibited images of children and possessing extreme pornographic images. 

Branthwaite was jailed for 32 months.

Marc Nicholls

Marc Nicholls was described by a judge as a "career burglar" when he was sentenced for stealing power tools at Ipswich Crown Court this week.

Nicholls, of Hawke Road, Ipswich, broke into a new-build house in July this year and stole tools worth more than £5,000.

Blood found on a broken window provided a DNA link with Nicholls, who had more than 150 previous convictions.

Judge Emma Peters told the 40-year-old he was a "career burglar" and told him the best way to stay out of prison was to "stop committing burglaries".

Nicholls, who admitted burglary, was jailed for 16 months.

Mason Ditchman

Mason Ditchman went on a "mindless spree of vandalism" causing £800 worth of damage to parked cars, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

The court was told the 26-year-old "kicked off" after storming out of his brother’s house in Haverhill following an argument.

He then damaged a Kia Ceed, a Volkswagen Scirocco, a Mini Cooper and a Ford Fiesta.

Ditchman, of Dunster Drive, Haverhill, admitted four offences of criminal damage and possession of cannabis.

He was jailed for 13 months.

