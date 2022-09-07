News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Murderer Adrian Patchett failed to comply with licence from Suffolk prison

Published: 7:06 PM September 7, 2022
Adrian Patchett received a two month prison sentence for failing to comply with a temporary licence from Hollesley Bay

A convicted murderer was sentenced to two months imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to failing to comply with a temporary licence from a Suffolk jail. 

Adrian Patchett, who is serving a life sentence for murder, failed to meet the conditions of his leave from Hollesley Bay prison and was arrested in Ipswich at about 10pm on August 8. 

During the hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday, Patchett pleaded not guilty to escape, but accepted the charge of failing to comply. 

The court heard he had "blacked out" after getting drunk at a bar in the town. 

Representing himself, Patchett said he did report back to an address in Old Norwich Road, Ipswich on August 8, but he should have returned on August 6. 

