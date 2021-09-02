Friendly court usher retires after 20 years

Published: 7:00 PM September 2, 2021

Pete Jellings, pictured outside Suffolk Magistrates' Court, has retired after 20 years as an usher - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

A popular magistrates' court usher has hung up his gown after 20 years of service in Suffolk.

Peter Jellings, 65, was treated to a presentation by colleagues as he clocked off at Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich for the last time on Thursday.

Mr Jellings began working at the former Bury St Edmunds Magistrates' Court in 2001 as a security officer and usher following 20 years in the Royal Navy.

He landed a job in Ipswich six years later and has been a friendly face for colleagues and defendants throughout his time working the courts.

Mr Jellings, who is married and lives in Ipswich, said he will miss his colleagues but not the digital side of his job.

Mr Jellings said he will miss his colleagues at the court - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

"I have enjoyed it, it's been fantastic," he said. "We've had some good times, the work was done and the magistrates were very good, we all worked together.

"I'll miss the people but not the work so much because that's only going to get harder with this new technology. I'm not very good at it. I wasn't brought up with it.

"I like to see the people come here when you can speak to them in person rather than on the screen because it's not the same is it? That's the way I look at it.

"I know that it's going to come in and not that I can't do it but it's not for me. I can't sit there all day long on a computer, I'm a people person."

Mr Jellings said he has seen almost everything during his time and has got to know some regular attendees over the years.

"We've had some characters here, they come here and they get to know you," he said.

"They are quite polite and I see them outside [of court] and they all say hello. I don't ignore anybody."

As for his plans in retirement, Mr Jellings said he will spend some more time with his wife Carol at their static caravan near Great Yarmouth.

He also hopes to do a bit more travelling and take some nice holidays.

Reflecting on ushering, he added: "It's a job that's not for everybody. You're going to get shouted at, you going to get called this and that but that's the job."