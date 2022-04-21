Pensioner caught masturbating twice in Felixstowe avoids jail

A Felixstowe pensioner who was caught masturbating twice in public has been handed a suspended sentence.

Alexander Fairfull, 67, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich on Thursday to be sentenced for two charges of committing acts outraging public decency.

Fairfull was seen on July 13, 2021, masturbating at Reynolds Court in Felixstowe and before being caught again on October 19 on Grange Farm Road in the seaside town.

He pleaded guilty to the Grange Farm Road offence before magistrates on January 25 this year, but denied the Reynolds Court incident.

But Fairfull, of Reynolds Court, Felixstowe, was convicted at trial of that offence on March 14.

Magistrates ordered a pre-sentence report from the Probation Service following that conviction.

Wayne Ablett, prosecuting, said Fairfull did have two relevant previous convictions for similar offences in 1988 and 1999.

Mr Ablett also asked magistrates that compensation be considered for the people who witnessed Fairfull performing the acts on the days in question.

Kemi Rufai, representing Fairfull, said her client did express remorse, and was sorry for his actions.

She said: "He has not been before the court in 30 years, and the author of the pre-sentence report attributed his behaviour to highly stressful situations."

Ms Rufai said Fairfull's wife had been admitted to hospital on the morning of one of the offences.

She added that Fairfull cares for his wife, and that it would have a detrimental effect on her if he was sent to prison as the couple have no family close by.

Karen Hester, chair of the bench, told Fairfull: "We have listened very carefully to everything that has been said, and read the very thorough pre-sentence report.

"These offences do cross the custody threshold."

Fairfull was sentenced to 12 weeks' imprisonment for the Grange Farm Road offence and eight weeks for the Reynolds Court incident to be served consecutively.

But magistrates suspended the 20-week sentence for two years, and ordered Fairfull to complete 15 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

He was also ordered to complete the Horizon programme and pay compensation of £200 each to three people who witnessed the incidents.

Fairfull must also pay £100 in court costs and a victim surcharge of £128.



