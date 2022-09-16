'Good progress' being made into murder of Victoria Hall

A murder investigation into the death of Victoria Hall is making "good progress" almost 23 years after her death - Credit: Suffolk police

A dedicated team working on the murder of Victoria Hall case are making "good progress" almost 23 years on from her death.

Miss Hall was 17 when she was last seen alive in the early hours of Sunday, September 19, 1999, in High Road, Trimley St Mary.

She left her home on the evening of September 18 to go for a night out with a friend at Bandbox nightclub in Bent Hill, Felixstowe, where they remained until around 1am.

They then went to get some food at the Bodrum Grill in Undercliff Road West, before beginning the walk back to Trimley St Mary.

Victoria Hall was murdered in 1999 - Credit: Suffolk police

They parted at about 2.20am near the junction of High Road and Faulkeners Way – just yards from Miss Hall's home.

When her parents woke up that morning and discovered that she had not returned home, the police were called and a missing person inquiry commenced.

Five days later, on Friday, September 24, Miss Hall's naked body was found in a ditch beside a field by a dog walker in Creeting Lane, Creeting St Peter, approximately 25 miles away from where she was last seen.

In 2001, a Felixstowe businessman stood trial charged with Miss Hall's murder but was unanimously cleared by a jury within 90 minutes.

It was reported on July 29 last year that Suffolk Strangler Steve Wright, who murdered Ipswich women in the final few months of 2006, had been arrested on suspicion of murdering Miss Hall 22 years prior.

Suffolk police refused to confirm or deny that Wright was the man arrested.

In July Suffolk police said they had 25 officers and staff dedicated to the murder inquiry.

Detective Chief Superintendent Andy Smith, the senior Investigating Officer, said: “Victoria has been at the forefront of our minds throughout this new inquiry, but the anniversary date of her disappearance is a particularly significant time – one when we can all pause and reflect on a young life ended so brutally.

“Our dedicated inquiry team are continuing to work extremely hard and we are making good progress.

"This is complex and methodical work which takes time, but it is absolutely necessary.

“Victoria’s family continue to be patient with us and offer their full support, which we are extremely grateful for. Their dignity is truly humbling and we are determined to do everything we can to obtain justice for them.

“Once again, I would repeat my appeal to anyone with information about Victoria’s murder who has not yet come forward, to do the right thing and contact us.

“Despite the progress we have made, we still need anyone who knows anything about this crime to contact us. If you have any information - no matter how insignificant this may seem - we want to hear from you.”