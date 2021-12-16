New safety fence for 'valuable' Ipswich BMX Club

Suffolk PCC Tim Passmore has announced the successful recipients in the latest wave of his funding grants - Credit: Archant

Ipswich BMX Club is one of five Suffolk organisations which will share more than £73,000 in grants to fund projects dedicated to preventing crime and keeping people safe across the county.

The money has been awarded in the latest wave of grants from Suffolk police and crime commissioner Tim Passmore.

RFEA, the forces employment charity, received £20,000 to help fund the Project Nova programme for 60 veterans in Suffolk.

The early intervention programme aims to reduce reoffending by working in partnership with police to engage with veterans at arrest, and provide practical and emotional support to enable change.

Suffolk Refugee Support, based in Ipswich, received £20,000 to support work around crime prevention and safety of vulnerable people, particularly youngsters, women and families.

The work will be co-produced with Suffolk Constabulary and Suffolk County Council and the funding will support 150 beneficiaries.

A total of £18,297 was awarded to The Green Light Trust to continue its women's programme, which works across Bury St Edmunds, Sudbury, Ipswich, Woodbridge, Felixstowe, Saxmundham and surrounding villages.

This nature-based work supports 24 women who have been victims of crime, abuse and/or trauma to help them move forwards in life.

While £13,800 went to Suffolk Mind for the charity's ‘Health Minds Counselling’ and ‘Your Needs Met’ training.

This counselling and training for 40 vulnerable adults with poor mental health helps them manage their anger and anxiety following the effects of crime.

Ipswich BMX Club received £1,505 for a safety fence around the club's new track - Credit: Clark & Kent/Ipswich BMX Club

A further £1,505 was awarded to the Ipswich BMX Club for a safety fence around the new club’s new track.

The club is located in the Gainsborough area of Ipswich, and it is hoped the new track will help reduce anti-social behaviour and minimise gang activity in that part of town by providing an alternative activity for young people.

Mr Passmore said: “I am absolutely delighted to be able to support these five local organisations in their valuable work.

"We rely very heavily on the support of voluntary and community organisations and we are indebted to them for their commitment and enthusiasm.

“I truly believe that without the support of organisations such as these we would be a much poorer society.”