Police would like to identify this man after an incident in Ipswich - Credit: Suffolk police

Police have launched a CCTV appeal to identify a man after an incident on a bus in Ipswich.

The incident happened in the St Matthews Street area of the town on Saturday, February 12.

According to police, the appeal relates to an "occurrence on a bus".

Appeal to identify a man in connection with incident in #Ipswich took place on bus in St Matthews Street on Feb 12 - if you recognise him contact police quote: 37/9103/22. Report online: https://t.co/wbnZWyK59T

email: Sean.MANN@suffolk.police.uk or phone 101 or 0800 555111. pic.twitter.com/3c2c7TH3KH — Ipswich Police (@IpswichPolice) July 18, 2022

Anyone who recognises the man should contact Ipswich police quoting crime reference 37/9103/22.