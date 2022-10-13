24 arrests after knives and £7,000 seized in Suffolk county lines crackdown

24 people have been arrested after knives, imitation firearms and more than £7,000 was seized in Suffolk - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

More than 20 people have been arrested after knives, imitation firearms and more than £7,000 in cash were seized in Suffolk as part of a crackdown on county lines gangs.

Officers made the arrests during October 3 and October 10 as part of the week-long national crackdown.

During the week of action a number of warrants were conducted throughout Suffolk, with 24 arrests and drugs seizures being made.

Police also spoke to hotels and taxi companies to ensure they were aware of what to look for when dealing with young people who may be travelling with adults, as well signs that those involved in county lines criminality may be using the hotels.

Detective Superintendent David Giles said the importance of the week went beyond making arrests.

He said: “While this week highlights the continued efforts to tackle those dealing drugs, it was equally an opportunity to reach out to vulnerable members of the community.

“It is important to note this work never stops. We will look to disrupt serious and organised crime, drug dealing and other associated criminality every day of the year, and wherever possible, bring those responsible to justice.

“We will equally always be looking at how we and our partner agencies can work together to support those affected by this criminality.

“Often those most affected are some of the most vulnerable members of our communities.

“We have visited a number of homes whose occupants have been or may be victims of cuckooing, which is where vulnerable adults’ homes are used as a base for criminal activity; we continue to support those affected by drugs and addiction; and we work with partners to divert young people away from crime, and support those who are being exploited by the dealers and gang leaders.”

Suffolk Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore said: “The threat to society from the illegal drugs business is huge - it wrecks lives, and whole communities are affected. Sadly, the drug barons often prey on individuals who are at risk and very vulnerable, which is absolutely despicable.

“I would like to congratulate the officers involved in this impressive campaign. The results speak for themselves and build on the excellent work already being done. That said, there is no room for complacency, and I can assure everyone I will do everything possible to provide the resources necessary to try and eliminate this problem from our county.

“There should be no tolerance by anyone for this illicit trade.”