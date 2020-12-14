Drug seizures up more than a third in Suffolk

Published: 5:30 AM December 14, 2020

There were nearly 4,000 drug seizures made by Suffolk police over the last financial year, as rates continued to rise.

The figures from the Home Office show the force made more drug seizures per million population than any other outside the City of London in 2019/20.

Suffolk Constabulary made a total of 3,774 drug seizures in 12 months - a 36% annual rise, compared to 20% nationally - and the highest number of any year going back to 2006/07.

Among the drugs seized were more than 7,000 cannabis plants.

In terms of seizures per million population, nowhere other than the City of London was higher than in Suffolk, where police made 4,957 seizures - up 36% compared to 15% nationally.

Most seizures made in Suffolk were cannabis (2,228), including 33kg of herbal cannabis, 2kg of cannabis resin and 7,260 cannabis plants.

Meanwhile, the number of seizures of nitrous oxide (laughing gas) and new psychoactive substances (synthetic drugs designed to mimic the effects of other illegal substances) almost doubled from 84 total seizures, which included 15 nitrous oxide doses and 191 of other new psychoactive substances, to 162 total seizures, including 108 nitrous oxide doses and 301 of other new psychoactive substances.

A total of 183,068 drug seizures were made in England and Wales, including by Border Force and British Transport Police.

The Home Office said the increase was mainly driven by a rise in the number of seizures of Class B drugs - with cannabis making up 71% of all drug seizures.

It said trends in the number of seizures were driven by police force activity.





Detective Chief Superintendent Eamonn Bridger, head of crime, safeguarding and incident management at Suffolk Constabulary, said: “The rise in figures is linked to development of intelligence and proactivity with regard to enforcement using our specialist Sentinel and Scorpion teams.

"The rise in seizures of cannabis in the county is due to a number of notable factories being identified and decommissioned.

"Local communities are vital in providing us with information and we thank them for continuing to support our work in this area.

"We are committed to tackling the prevalence of drugs in society and we continue to develop intelligence and take action to target those controlling the supply of drugs across the county.”