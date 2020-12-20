Police identify pair seen abusing pug

Published: 4:37 PM December 20, 2020 Updated: 4:53 PM December 20, 2020

Suffolk Police say they have identified the pair due to a woman coming forward. - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police have now identified the man and woman who were seen abusing a dog in Ipswich.

The incident happened on Wednesday November 18, at about 1.40pm on the river-path adjacent to Ipswich Village car park on West End Road.

Officers say a man was seen holding down a pug and hitting it before holding the dog in the air by its lead.

Now police say they have identified the pair due to a woman coming forward.

A spokesman for Suffolk police thanked the public and the media for their help in the matter.