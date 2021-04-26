News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Police issue CCTV after Ipswich teenager suffers broken jaw in assault

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 4:18 PM April 26, 2021   
Police have issued CCTV images after a teenage boy was left with a broken nose and jaw following a street assault.

The assault happened in Greenfinch Avenue in Ipswich around 4.45pm Thursday, January 21.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the victim, aged 16, was walking home when he was confronted by two people who were unknown to him.

One of them punched him in the face, knocking him to the floor unconscious.

On returning home, his father took him to hospital for a CT scan which revealed he had sustained a broken jaw and broken nose.

Police have released the images of the two males in the hopes they can assist them in their investigation.

Those who recognise those pictures are asked to contact Ipswich CID on 101, quoting crime reference 37/3381/21.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, or via its website.

