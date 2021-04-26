Police issue CCTV after Ipswich teenager suffers broken jaw in assault

Published: 4:18 PM April 26, 2021

Suffolk police have issued the CCTV images following the assault in Greenfinch Avenue - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Police have issued CCTV images after a teenage boy was left with a broken nose and jaw following a street assault.

The assault happened in Greenfinch Avenue in Ipswich around 4.45pm Thursday, January 21.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the victim, aged 16, was walking home when he was confronted by two people who were unknown to him.

Police hope those pictured could help in their investigation - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

One of them punched him in the face, knocking him to the floor unconscious.

On returning home, his father took him to hospital for a CT scan which revealed he had sustained a broken jaw and broken nose.

Police have released the images of the two males in the hopes they can assist them in their investigation.

Those who recognise those pictures are asked to contact Ipswich CID on 101, quoting crime reference 37/3381/21.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, or via its website.