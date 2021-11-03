Police probe three needle spiking incidents in Suffolk
- Credit: Archant
Police are investigating four reports of spiking in Suffolk over the weekend — three of which involve victims allegedly being pricked with a needle.
The incidents occurred at two separate venues in Ipswich town centre – two at Revolution bar and one at Bar 21. While a further incident was reported in the Flex nightclub in Bury St Edmunds.
Two of the incidents reported in Ipswich included the use of a needle, with the other a drink spiking. The Bury St Edmunds incident also involved a needle.
A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman said: “Officers can confirm they received three reports of incidents over the weekend in Ipswich where members of the public believe they were pricked with a needle or drink spiked.
“There were three incidents at two separate venues over the weekend – two at Revolution bar and one at Bar 21. Two of the reported incidents included use of a needle and the other reported incident was of a drink spiking.
“Police are currently investigating these incidents and enquiries are ongoing.
“If you think someone has been spiked, then you should let bar staff or a door supervisor know. We would encourage anyone who believes they have been a victim or witness to spiking, in any form, to contact police.
Most Read
- 1 Highways chiefs questioned over handling of Copdock interchange plan
- 2 County Council 'don't care about our safety' say Benton Street residents
- 3 Ipswich Hospital to close three entrances as £23m project set to start
- 4 Man loses £210 in Kesgrave used car parts scam
- 5 Police concerned about proposed adventure bar mixing axes and alcohol
- 6 Matchday Recap: Town hit four to end Wycombe home dominance
- 7 Teenager locked up for 24 years for shooting friend in Kesgrave
- 8 A14 delays after car fire near Ipswich
- 9 Teen who shot friend in face in Kesgrave pictured for first time
- 10 Revolution Ipswich to close for two weeks for refurbishment
“Any reports of spiking will be investigated and taken seriously. You should try and report it to police as quickly as possible to help officers carry out tests and gather the best evidence.”
Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.