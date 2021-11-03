Police probe three needle spiking incidents in Suffolk

Suffolk police are investigating four reports of spiking in Suffolk over the weekend - Credit: Archant

Police are investigating four reports of spiking in Suffolk over the weekend — three of which involve victims allegedly being pricked with a needle.

The incidents occurred at two separate venues in Ipswich town centre – two at Revolution bar and one at Bar 21. While a further incident was reported in the Flex nightclub in Bury St Edmunds.

Two of the incidents reported in Ipswich included the use of a needle, with the other a drink spiking. The Bury St Edmunds incident also involved a needle.

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman said: “Officers can confirm they received three reports of incidents over the weekend in Ipswich where members of the public believe they were pricked with a needle or drink spiked.

“There were three incidents at two separate venues over the weekend – two at Revolution bar and one at Bar 21. Two of the reported incidents included use of a needle and the other reported incident was of a drink spiking.

“Police are currently investigating these incidents and enquiries are ongoing.

“If you think someone has been spiked, then you should let bar staff or a door supervisor know. We would encourage anyone who believes they have been a victim or witness to spiking, in any form, to contact police.

“Any reports of spiking will be investigated and taken seriously. You should try and report it to police as quickly as possible to help officers carry out tests and gather the best evidence.”

