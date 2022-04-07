News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Police hand out more than £6,500 in fines in one day in Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 6:04 PM April 7, 2022
Updated: 6:22 PM April 7, 2022
Suffolk police were involved in a joint operation with the DVLA stopping untaxed vehicles in Ipswich today

Suffolk police were involved in a joint operation with the DVLA stopping untaxed vehicles in Ipswich today - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Police officers have issued fines totalling more than £6,500 in Ipswich in one day after stopping dozens of vehicles for driving offences. 

On Thursday, Suffolk police stopped 32 untaxed vehicles alone in the town.

Working with staff from the DVLA, police from the Road Casualty Reduction Team issued fines worth £6,520. 

The teams made further stops, with Suffolk police reporting 21 people travelling without seatbelts, seven people using their mobile phones, and four other offenders. 

In addition to this, a single vehicle was seized for driving without insurance. 

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Ipswich News

