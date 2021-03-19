Man in his 20s injured in stabbing near Handford Hall Primary School
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
Police and the air ambulance were called to a "targeted" stabbing near Handford Hall Primary School in Ipswich today, in which a man in his 20s was injured.
Eye witnesses at the scene in Sirdar Road said they saw five police cars, two ambulances and an air ambulance at around 1.30pm.
A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed a stabbing had taken place.
He said: "The victim, a man aged in his 20s, sustained a single minor puncture wound to his thigh during the assault.
"His injuries were not life-threatening or life-changing. He was taken to hospital via ambulance for treatment and has since been discharged.
"No arrests have been made at this stage and enquiries into the incident are ongoing.
"A police scene remains in place in the area while an investigation is carried out."
Officers believe that this was a targeted attack and as such there is no wider threat to the community.
Forensic investigators were at the scene until around 5pm.
Anyone with any information or who witnessed the incident, should contact South Criminal Investigation Department at Landmark House in Ipswich, quoting the crime reference: 37/13493/21.