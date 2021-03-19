News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Man in his 20s injured in stabbing near Handford Hall Primary School

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 5:14 PM March 19, 2021    Updated: 5:50 PM March 19, 2021
Police Forensic van out

Police were first called to the scene just after 12.30pm - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Police and the air ambulance were called to a "targeted" stabbing near Handford Hall Primary School in Ipswich today, in which a man in his 20s was injured.

Eye witnesses at the scene in Sirdar Road said they saw five police cars, two ambulances and an air ambulance at around 1.30pm.

Police at the scene in Sirdar Road, Ipswich

Police at the scene in Sirdar Road, Ipswich - Credit: Be lucky anti crime foundation

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed a stabbing had taken place.

He said: "The victim, a man aged in his 20s, sustained a single minor puncture wound to his thigh during the assault.

"His injuries were not life-threatening or life-changing. He was taken to hospital via ambulance for treatment and has since been discharged.

"No arrests have been made at this stage and enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

"A police scene remains in place in the area while an investigation is carried out."

Most Read

  1. 1 Knife found in Ipswich playground
  2. 2 Suffolk police team to star in new TV series
  3. 3 Three people convicted of murdering Joe Pooley in Ipswich
  1. 4 Drink-driver rolled BMW after celebrating friends' engagement in Ipswich
  2. 5 Drug driver who led police on high-speed A12 chase avoids prison
  3. 6 Elderly woman had bank cards stolen outside Sainsbury’s
  4. 7 Ipswich's Hot Sausage Company goes national as it plans for barbecue boxes
  5. 8 110mph A14 speeder gets driving ban overturned 'by skin of his teeth'
  6. 9 A year of Covid: The neighbourhoods with the most and fewest deaths
  7. 10 Nurse Hayley changes career to set up her own nail salon

Officers believe that this was a targeted attack and as such there is no wider threat to the community.

Forensic investigators were at the scene until around 5pm.

Reports of a major incident on Sirdar Road in Ipswich 

Reports of a major incident on Sirdar Road in Ipswich - Credit: Be Lucky anti crime foundation

Anyone with any information or who witnessed the incident, should contact South Criminal Investigation Department at Landmark House in Ipswich, quoting the crime reference: 37/13493/21. 

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Should Princes Street Bridge be improved? Picture: IPSWICH COUNCIL

Updated

Man taken to hospital after concern for welfare report on Ipswich bridge

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
A slip road is closed on the A14 at Trimley following a serious crash. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Updated

Land Rover trailer crash tips soil all over A14 near Ipswich

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Deliveroo has revealed details of the most popular meal orders in Ipswich

Top 5 meal orders in Ipswich - as revealed by Deliveroo

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon
The collision has taken place on the A1189, Nacton Road in Ipswich

Three cars involved in Ipswich collision

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon