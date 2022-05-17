Serving police officer appears in court over alleged misconduct offence

A serving Suffolk police officer has appeared in court charged with an alleged misconduct offence.

Ryan Althorpe, of Ipswich, was summonsed to appear before Norwich Magistrates Court on Tuesday, May 17, to face a charge relating to misconduct in a public office.

The charges relate to a woman of an alleged crime.

The 30-year-old is a temporary sergeant and is currently suspended pending the outcome of the legal proceedings.

No plea was made during the hearing.

Following the court hearing, he was released on police bail and is due to appear for another hearing before Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday 14 June.

