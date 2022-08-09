Investigations ongoing into 'inter-gang disputes' in town

Suffolk policing figures have shared their thoughts on what might be causing the recent spate of knife crime - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Suffolk Police

Leading police figures say investigations are ongoing into possible inter-gang disputes in Ipswich as they issued a warning that knife related incidents “will not be tolerated”.

Police presence has been stepped up in the Gainsborough area after a man was injured in a machete attack at the sports centre on Saturday evening, just one of several incidents in Ipswich in the last few months.

Suffolk Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore and Superintendent Andy Martin have spoken to reassure the public about the steps the force is taking.

Mr Passmore said: "Any stabbing incident is a very serious issue and is completely unacceptable.

"It could be due to disagreements between individuals and possibly inter gang disputes - whatever the reason there is no justification for this whatsoever.

"Why individuals resort to this appalling behaviour is beyond me.

"Let me be crystal clear, this behaviour will not be tolerated and I know the police will do everything in their powers to arrest offenders very quickly and take them to court."

Superintendent Andy Martin from Suffolk Police said the force has been investigating incidents between two groups of individuals in the town.

He said: "We are currently investigating incidents which have occurred over the preceding few months between two groups of individuals within the Ipswich area.

"These have been targeted in nature and often reciprocal, with no perceived wider risk to the local community or visitors to the town.

"We are proactively targeting those associated with this criminality and as a result have charged a number of people and taken preventative action alongside our partners against specific individuals."

Following Saturday's incident in Gainsborough, the Superintendent said members should be reassured that "robust" response would be taken.

Superintendent Martin continued: "Incidents such as the one that occurred last weekend rightly raise concerns amongst the residents of Ipswich, our partners and ourselves.

"However members of the public should be reassured that they are a rarity and are met with a swift and robust response.

"There will continue to be an increased police presence in support of our operational activity, and I would encourage anyone with information or concerns to contact us immediately on 101 or 999."