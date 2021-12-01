News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Attempted theft as cyclist's bag unzipped by man

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 4:37 PM December 1, 2021
A teenager on a moped has stolen another teenager's phone in Hawthorne Drive Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Hawthorn Drive in Ipswich - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

A female cyclist had her bag unzipped by a male cyclist in his 40s in Ipswich. 

The woman was at a bus stop in Hawthorn Drive on Tuesday, November 30, when a man approached her at around 7.30pm. 

Suffolk police are treating it as an attempted theft, and said the man asked for directions to Manchester Road. 

A spokesman for the police added: “While she was checking on her phone she realised he was trying to unzip her bag.

“She pushed him away and nothing was stolen and she was unhurt in the incident.

“The suspect was described as a male, white, aged in his 40s, short brown hair, stubble, grey hoodie, jogging bottoms.

"The bike is described as a dark coloured mountain bike.”

The woman, who has asked to be anonymous, said: "People should be careful when they’re out by themselves.

"You shouldn’t have to think twice about helping people but to just be aware."

Suffolk Constabulary
Chantry News
Ipswich News

