CCTV images released after smash and grab theft at David Lloyd gym car park
- Credit: Suffolk police
CCTV images have been released of two men after two cars were damaged in Ipswich.
Suffolk police think the crimes took place around 4.35pm on Thursday, July 1 in the car park at David Lloyd Leisure at The Havens in Ransomes Europark.
A man tried to break into a white Vauxhall Vivaro van, which was parked in the gym car park, and damaged the door.
He then smashed the window of a nearby Nissan Juke van and stole a handbag.
Bank cards from the stolen handbag were then used to purchase goods in Sainsbury’s.
Officers would like to speak to the two males pictured in the CCTV images as they may be able to help with this investigation.
Anyone who believes they recognise the males pictured in the CCTV images, or who has any information about this incident, is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference: 37/35528/21
You can do this via email Ashley.DANIELS2@suffolk.police.uk, through the police's website suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update or on 101.
