Two men arrested following vehicles stolen in Mid Suffolk

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 5:44 PM June 17, 2021   
Two men have been arrested after three vehicles were stolen in Mid Suffolk. 

A 23-year-old man from the Stowmarket area and a 20-year-old man from Norwich have been at Martlesham Police Investigation Centre since yesterday (Wednesday, June 16) where they currently remain for questioning.

Three thefts and an attempted thefts occurred overnight between Tuesday, June 15 and Wednesday, June 16, in Thornham Parva, Stowmarket, Barham and Claydon.

A metallic grey Volkswagen Transporter van was taken from off a Thornham Parva driveway between 10pm and 6am after the utility room was broken into and keys were taken from the property.

It has since been recovered in Ipswich this afternoon (Thursday, June 17).

In Stowmarket, the keys to a silver Volkswagen Golf were thought to be stolen from a house in Turner Road with the car taken from the driveway.

This vehicle has since been located today in Claydon.

Keys to a beige Skoda Fabia were also taken in Thornhill Road, Barham, to get the car from the driveway but this vehicle has not been found. 

In the last incident, an attempt was made to open a door at a St Peter’s Close property in Claydon at around 1.30am, which was not successful. 

Detectives are appealing for any witnesses to these crimes, or anyone who may have seen a Skoda Fabia with registration number AV67 WTX.

Anyone with information is asked to contact South CID at Landmark House in Ipswich, quoting reference: 31984/21 on their website suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update, through email on Damian.Richer@suffolk.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: crimestoppers-uk.org

