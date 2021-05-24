Have you seen this missing 54-year-old man?

Published: 9:22 PM May 24, 2021 Updated: 10:00 PM May 24, 2021

A 54-year-old man has gone missing from east Ipswich and police are concerned for his welfare.

William Mayhew has not been seen since Monday, May 10, and it is believed by Suffolk police he may be in the Aldeburgh or Great Yarmouth area.

Mr Mayhew is described as white, with cropped ginger hair. He is of slim build and wears glasses.

Officers are concerned for his welfare and are seeking anyone who has seen Mr Mayhew or who has any information on where he may be. Please contact Suffolk Police on 101.