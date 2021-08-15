News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Anger as dog mess bag found on beautiful River Orwell shores

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 3:04 PM August 15, 2021   
Dog mess found at Orwell Country Park

Dog mess found at Orwell Country Park - Credit: Suffolk police

A dog mess bag has been seen lying on the sand by the River Orwell by police. 

Suffolk police's rural police reacted with anger to seeing the bag left by a dog owner today (Sunday, August 15) while out on patrol. 

The officers told the dog owner in a public message: "There must be something wrong with your dog's diet If your doggie poo weighs so much that you can't carry it.

"This is not good for our wildlife. Please be responsible and take it with you to the nearest poo bin."

The park and surrounding area is within the Suffolk Coasts and Heaths Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) and is designated as a protected area under that designation. 

To report any damage or antisocial behaviour in the country park you can contact Ipswich Borough Council’s park patrol hotline on 01473 432132.

