Norwich Road sexual assault of girl and man hurt linked, police confirm

Published: 5:56 PM August 16, 2021

The cordon on Norwich Road was lifted at 11am on Saturday - Credit: Archant

Suffolk police have confirmed that two assaults in Norwich Road in Ipswich are linked.

Detectives said the two incidents happened at the junction with Dales Road, between 9.45pm and 10.15pm on Friday night.

The assault on a man and an allegation of sexual assault on a teenage girl are described as being linked according to police.

A man did not go to hospital as originally thought by officers and police are yet to trace him.

Suffolk police hunting the attacker are looking for a man who is described as white, of a slim build and between 30 to 35 years of age.

He has short, shaved hair and was wearing a white shirt with two buttons at the top.

Detective sergeant Andy Barker said: "We are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or particularly anyone who may have dashcam footage in the area of Dales Road or Norwich Road from between 9.30-10.15pm last night.”

A cordon on Norwich Road was lifted at around 11am on Saturday morning.