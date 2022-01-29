Video

PC Mike Small and PCSO Justin Berry have been speaking to the local community after a spate of car thefts in Capel St Mary. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Suffolk police are trying to identify a suspect after more than 20 car break-ins were reported in Capel St Mary in a day.

The person is believed to be have been dressed in dark clothing with white trainers, wearing a hoody and balaclava as they walked around the village between Wednesday, January 26, and Thursday, January 27.

A laptop, wallet and a satnav were stolen in the thefts and attempted theft that took place in Fryth Close, Coombers, Thorney Road, The Street, Elm Lane, Great Tufts, Little Gulls and Boundary Oaks.

To raise awareness, Suffolk police carried out an event outside the Co-op in Capel St Mary on Friday, January 28.

PC Mike Small, community engagement officer covering the Hadleigh and Capel St Mary areas, said they are gathering the CCTV now and believe the person was alone, walking, when they committed the spate of crimes.

He added: "It looks like from the map we have produced that they walked around the entire village and it doesn't extend any further than Capel itself at the moment.

"We are following lines of enquiries and we will be doing everything we can to try and identify and bring the person responsible to justice."

So far police have "no evidence". Pc Small, said that similar crimes in Hadleigh are connected to others incidents in Ipswich.

A car parked in Foxhall Road had a window smashed in sometime between 10pm Wednesday, January 19, and 2.30am today, Thursday, January 20.

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed the glove box was searched and loose change was stolen from the centre console.

Another car was broken into in Fitzmaurice Road between 10pm Wednesday, January 19, and 7.30am yesterday.

A wallet containing cash was stolen from inside.

Community Engagement Officer, PC Mike Small. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Suffolk police is continuing to encourage vehicle owners to remove belongings from their vehicles following the thefts.

Anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour is being asked to contact Ipswich police, quoting the crime reference number 37/5497/22.

Police are issuing the following advice to help reduce the chance of cars being broken into:

Don’t leave valuables on display

Park in well-lit places if this is possible

Lock all doors when the vehicle is unattended