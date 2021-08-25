Travellers pitch-up in Felixstowe
- Credit: Dom Miaoulis
Travellers have been seen pitching their caravans in a park in Felixstowe.
Suffolk police are at the encampment in Walton Recreation Park where the group has been seen since last night by local residents.
And this morning officers were seen attending the site.
A Suffolk police spokeswoman said: "Police are aware of a traveller encampment at the Walton Recreation Park in Felixstowe. Officers are working closely with partner agencies and are making visits to the site."
A spokeswoman from East Suffolk Council, who manage the park, said: “We are aware of an unauthorised encampment by Walton Recreation Park in Felixstowe and actions will be taken in accordance with the Norfolk and Suffolk Joint Protocol for unauthorised encampments.
"Suffolk police are aware and are monitoring the situation.”
