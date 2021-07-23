News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Woman 'alarmed and distressed' after verbal abuse in Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 5:24 PM July 23, 2021   
Suffolk police are looking for a man after a woman has been verbally abused in Ipswich. 

Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to after a woman was verbally abused in Ipswich.

The victim, aged in her 30s, was near Handford Road, walking along Elliot Street and then Handford Cut at around 6pm on Tuesday, June 29, when a man demanded that she move.

She did and the suspect used insulting and offensive language towards her, leaving her feeling alarmed and distressed, according to Suffolk police. 

Officers are releasing an image of the man they would like to trace in connection with the incident.

Anyone who believes they know this man, or who has any information about this incident, is asked to contact the Crime Coordination Centre quoting reference: 35034/21.

You can get in touch here, or call 101.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

