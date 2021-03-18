Suffolk police team to star in new TV series

Published: 3:36 PM March 18, 2021 Updated: 4:11 PM March 18, 2021

A Suffolk police team dedicated to fighting organised crime will feature in a new television documentary, called Fast Justice, starting next month.

The 10 hour-long episodes are set to focus on the work of Suffolk Constabulary's Sentinel teams.

Officers have made about 750 arrests since the first Sentinel team was established in late May 2019 with funding from a rise in the council tax precept.

The teams use automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) technology and drive high performance, customised BMWs.

One of the Operation Sentinel team's vehicles - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Fast Justice will be aired on entertainment channel Dave from April.

ITN Productions spent three months embedded with officers during the latter part of last year.

The Sentinel south team pictured last year. Left to right: Pc Mina Fernandez, Pc John Wood, Sgt Mike Moon, Pc James Moughton, Pc Tim Barrell and Pc Dan Newson (Pc Craig May, investigator, not pictured) - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

The series features issues including drug trafficking, human trafficking, violent, serious and complex crimes. It also highlights the challenges and criminal trends the police in Suffolk face on a day-to-day basis.

Sentinel teams provide enhanced coverage of Suffolk’s road network to proactively disrupt serious and organised criminal activity as well as to increase police visibility.

Officers also support the force’s response policing and safer neighbourhood teams, and offer additional operational options, making use of a wide range of proactive policing tactics and technology.

Sgt Mike Moon briefing the Operation Sentinel South team - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Detective Chief Superintendent Eamonn Bridger said: "Over the past two years the Sentinel teams have been an outstanding success, making hundreds of arrests while protecting the communities they serve.

"I am delighted we have been able to showcase their impact on tackling organised crime, as well as helping to keep the people of Suffolk safe on a daily basis."

Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore said: "It’s a real feather in the cap of the constabulary that the television production team chose to highlight the great work being carried out by the Sentinel teams in Suffolk."

Will Smith, executive producer at ITN Productions, said: "Fast Justice is an up-close, unfiltered, exciting contemporary police series.

"We're with the Sentinels every step of the way as they target, hunt down and arrest some of the UK's most wanted criminals.

"With fixed-rigs in their high-speed pursuit cars and filming at their intelligence hub, viewers will get a front-row seat as the drama unfolds.”