News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Police thank England fans after Euro 2020 clash against Germany

Author Picture Icon

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 1:58 PM June 30, 2021   
Crowds go wild as England wins their match against Germany with a 2:0 victory . Picture: Sarah Lucy

Suffolk police have thanked England fans after the Euro 2020 match against Germany - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Police have thanked England fans and pub staff in Suffolk for their support and good behaviour after the Three Lions' clash with Germany.

Suffolk Constabulary received just seven calls across the entire county on Tuesday evening following the knockout stage match, the majority of which were noise complaints over rowdy behaviour outside pubs.

Officers only made one arrest in the evening, following reports that a group of people were fighting in Bridge Road, Lowestoft.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm and remains in custody for questioning.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “We want to thank football fans and licensees across Suffolk for their support so far in celebrating the Euros in a responsible and peaceful way. 

“As England move into the quarter finals, and hopefully beyond, we encourage fans to please continue to show respect and consideration for other football fans, and members of the public, and to continue to follow the public health guidelines.”


Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The property on fire in Fleetwood Road, Felixstowe

Suffolk Live | Video

Blaze rips through Felixstowe bungalow

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
front of ipswich magistrates court

Mobile hairdresser stole £3,000 from vulnerable customer

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
Tesco Extra in Copdock. Reports of young drivers gathering and racing through Pinewood, disturbing r

Calls for zero tolerance as 'boy racers' return to Tesco car park

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
A house in Fleetwood Road , Felixstowe, has completely burned down. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service | Video

Neighbours describe 'devastating' blaze that destroyed family's home

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon