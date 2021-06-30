Police thank England fans after Euro 2020 clash against Germany

Published: 1:58 PM June 30, 2021

Suffolk police have thanked England fans after the Euro 2020 match against Germany - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Police have thanked England fans and pub staff in Suffolk for their support and good behaviour after the Three Lions' clash with Germany.

Suffolk Constabulary received just seven calls across the entire county on Tuesday evening following the knockout stage match, the majority of which were noise complaints over rowdy behaviour outside pubs.

Officers only made one arrest in the evening, following reports that a group of people were fighting in Bridge Road, Lowestoft.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm and remains in custody for questioning.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “We want to thank football fans and licensees across Suffolk for their support so far in celebrating the Euros in a responsible and peaceful way.

“As England move into the quarter finals, and hopefully beyond, we encourage fans to please continue to show respect and consideration for other football fans, and members of the public, and to continue to follow the public health guidelines.”



