Suffolk's wanted list: The criminals hunted by police

Travis Watson, Philip Emery and Zenel Marku are among those on Suffolk police's wanted list - Credit: Suffolk police

There are currently six men being hunted by Suffolk police, with one being missing for over four years.

The force's wanted list dates back to September 2018, with several of the wanted men having absconded from Hollesley Bay Prison, eight miles from Woodbridge.

Suffolk police are asking for the public to provide information that would bring them back into custody - but have warned people not to approach them.

Travis Watson

Travis Watson is wanted by police in connection with burglary and other offences in Needham Market - Credit: Google Maps

Travis Watson from the Stowmarket area is wanted by police in connection with the burglary and other offences.

The 21-year-old has been described as white, of medium build and with short dark hair.

Anyone who believes they have seen Watson, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station.

Klojan Hodaj

Klojan Hodaj - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Hodaj, 34, was reported missing on October 18 2020, after he did not report for a lunchtime roll-call at Hollesley Bay prison.

He is described as slim, about six foot one inch tall, and with a tattoo on his left leg.

He was serving a 10-year sentence for drug offences.

Anyone who has seen him shouldn’t approach him but should call police, quoting CAD 155 of 18 October 2020.

Gerry Sargeant

Gerry Sargeant, 61, a prisoner at Hollesley Bay, is wanted by Suffolk police Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY - Credit: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Sargeant, 61, was due to return to Hollesley Bay on September 9, 2018, after being released on temporary license to attend a work placement in Bury St Edmunds.

He was last seen leaving the prison on a red Honda 125cc motorbike registration number AO11 VMZ, wearing "motorcycle clothes".

Police warn that he was serving a 15-year sentence for robbery and theft.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Sargeant, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101 quoting reference 65107/18.

Zenel Marku

Marku Zenel - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Zenel Marku, 29, absconded from Hollesley Bay Prison on April 26, 2021.

He was serving nine years for drug offences, and is described as of medium build, with brown eyes and brown hair.

He has links to London.

Anyone who believes they have seen Zenel Marku, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101.

Philip Emery

Phil Emery from Newmarket is wanted on recall to prison - Credit: Suffolk police

Emery, 45, from Newmarket, is wanted on recall to prison.

He is described as white, about 1.65m or five feet, 4 inches tall, of a thin build, with blue eyes and short grey hair.

Police suspect he is highly likely to remain in the Newmarket area but could travel to Cambridge, Thetford or Bury St Edmunds.

Those who have seen him or know of his whereabouts should contact Mildenhall police, quoting crime number 37/71564/21.

Mason Squirrell

Police are looking for Mason Squirrell from Leiston - Credit: Suffolk police

Mason Squirrell, 26, from Leiston, is wanted for drug and firearm offences, Suffolk police said.

He is described as white, about 6ft 2ins tall.

Police believe he could be in the Leiston, Saxmundham, or Ipswich area.

Anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts should contact Lowestoft police, quoting crime reference 37/56663/22 and 37/56714/22.