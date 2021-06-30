Man scammed in Ipswich after selling items through Facebook page
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
People are being warned to remain vigilant when selling items on social media after a man from Ipswich was scammed.
The victim, a man in his late 20s, was selling a computer graphics card on a Facebook selling page, when he agreed to sell it to another man on Monday, June 28.
The man visited his address and agreed to purchase the graphics card, agreeing to pay him using a banking app.
The transaction appeared to go through on the man's phone – however payment never reached the victim's account.
A description of the alleged scammer has not been provided by police.
Anyone who knows who the suspect was or has experienced a similar fraud recently has been asked to contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/34821/21.
Those in need of support can contact Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040.
