Drinkers warned to keep threat of Covid at 'forefront of their minds'

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 7:00 PM May 21, 2021   
A new beer festival organised by the owner of Hopsters in Ipswich is coming to the Corn Exchange Pi

People are now allowed to drink inside pubs - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pub-goers in Suffolk are being urged to drink responsibly ahead of the first weekend of hospitality venues being able to serve people indoors. 

Suffolk police said it understands that people will want to take advantage of being able to socialise after months of coronavirus restrictions - but stressed that revellers still need to follow Covid-19 guidance. 

From May 17, pubs and restaurants were allowed to serve customers indoors, without any 'substantial meal' requirements. 

But drinkers and diners must remain seated and table service is necessary. 

Temporary Superintendent Simon Mills Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

T/Supt Simon Mills urged people to drink responsibly - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Ahead of the first weekend of indoor drinking, Temporary Superintendent Simon Mills, from Suffolk police, said it is important that people keep the threat of Covid-19 at "the forefront of their minds". 

"We understand that many people will want to take advantage of the ability to socialise,
especially after having been unable to do so for so long," he said.

"While we of course want people to have a good time and enjoy themselves, we must remember that coronavirus is still a serious risk to health.

"We’re still in a national pandemic and the virus is still in circulation. It really is vital people continue to keep the threat of COVID-19 at the forefront of their minds.

"If you are going out to enjoy the pubs, bars and restaurants over the next few days,
please follow the rules safely and appropriately. We urge people to drink responsibly,
follow the guidance set out and maintain a safe environment for everyone."

The Woolpack now boasts two beer gardens after converting its car park into a seating area Picture:

People no longer have to sit outside to enjoy a pint or two - Credit: Sonya Duncan

T/Supt Mills added that officers will be on patrol at popular locations over the weekend to "maximise safety and cut crime". 

"The vast majority of drinkers are responsible but we know some people will drink to excess. The key advice is to know your limits, plan ahead and think how you will get home safely," he added. 

"Our officers will be out this weekend in popular locations, both during the day and
into the evenings, and will continue to carry out patrols, engaging with the public to
explain those restrictions which remain in place.

"Anti-social and criminal behaviour is not acceptable and we will continue to work with the night time economy and partners to maximise safety and cut crime."

