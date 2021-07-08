News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Firm donates £2,500 to Suffolk's Sexual Assault Referral Centre

Author Picture Icon

Tom Potter

Published: 4:09 PM July 8, 2021   
Scrutton Bland Ferns donation

Left to right: Scrutton Bland's Neil Hewitt; BBC Suffolk's Mark Murphy and Ipswich borough councillor Liz Harsant, both Friends of the Ferns trustees; SARC Supervisor Carol Studd; Friends of the Ferns' Karin Norman-Butler and Scrutton Bland's Luke Morris - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

A support centre for victims of sexual assault has received a donation of £2,500 from a local financial services company.

Scrutton Bland chose to raise funds for the Suffolk's Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC), based near Ipswich and called The Ferns, which provides free support and advice to anyone affected by sexual assault.

The Friends of the Ferns charity set was up to support the SARC's work providing key counselling and therapeutic services to adults and children.

SARC manager Louise Elmy said the donation would help provide non-statutory elements of support, including tailored therapeutic and practical assistance.

It will also assist The Ferns to raise awareness of the service and ensure anybody affected by sexual abuse in Suffolk can engage with the SARC and independent sexual violence advisor service to receive specialist support.

Scrutton Bland partner Luke Morris, lead for community social responsibility, said: "We’re very pleased to be able to make this donation to The Ferns to help them continue to support members of the community – a very worthy cause voted for by our people through our rather unique Scrutton Bland Foundation. 

The Ferns can be contacted 24 hours a day, on 0300 123 5058.

