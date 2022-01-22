Plasterer who stalked ex-girlfriend is handed restraining order

A Felixstowe man who stalked his ex-girlfriend after their relationship ended has been handed a five-year restraining order.

Dre Slawson, 20, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday for sentence having previously pleaded guilty to stalking between June 30 and July 3 last year.

Slawson's relationship with the woman began in October 2019, Ed Renvoize, prosecuting, told the court.

The victim explained that during their time together, Slawson "exercised some degree of control", Mr Renvoize said.

The woman began to feel isolated, and it led to the break-up of the relationship although it remained "on and off" the court heard.

In June, the pair met up again but a verbal argument ensued, and through the course of the evening Slawson sent offensive messages.

He told her that "no-one liked her" and called her a "chav" among other unpleasant names, the court heard.

On July 1, the woman received a message from a fake account, but she realised it was Slawson and told him not to contact her.

The court also heard that on a number of occasions, Slawson followed the victim.

On July 2, the woman was drinking at a pub in Felixstowe and when she went outside to use the phone, Slawson was outside smirking at her, Mr Renvoize said.

In police interview, Slawson sought to blame the victim and said his behaviour had been misinterpreted.

He told officers that he would never "lay a finger" on the woman, Mr Renvoize said.

The court heard that Slawson has no previous convictions.

In a victim impact statement, read to the court by Mr Renvoize, the woman said she now feels nervous when she leaves the house.

She said if she hears someone with a similar voice or with similar car to Slawson, her "heart drops" and she panics.

The experience has also made her feel very anxious, the woman added.

Slawson, of Mill Lane, Felixstowe, who was not represented in court, works as an apprentice plasterer.

Judge Emma Peters sentenced Slawson to a two-year community order, with 30 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

He was also handed a five-year restraining order and ordered to complete the building better relationships programme.



