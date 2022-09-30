Suspected drug driver arrested in Ipswich
Published: 6:27 PM September 30, 2022
- Credit: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team
A suspected drug driver has been arrested in Ipswich.
The driver of Peugeot was arrested by officers at some point this afternoon.
In a Tweet Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team said: "Road Casualty Reduction Team stopped this car seen driving toward me down the centre white line of the road in Ipswich today.
"Arrested driver for being unfit through drugs."