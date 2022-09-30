Suspected drug driver arrested in Ipswich

A suspected drug driver was arrested in Ipswich today - Credit: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

A suspected drug driver has been arrested in Ipswich.

The driver of Peugeot was arrested by officers at some point this afternoon.

In a Tweet Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team said: "Road Casualty Reduction Team stopped this car seen driving toward me down the centre white line of the road in Ipswich today.

"Arrested driver for being unfit through drugs."