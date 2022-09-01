Jailed in August: The criminals put behind bars in Suffolk last month

The faces of some of the criminals put behind bars last month - Credit: Suffolk police

A man who sent two nine year-old girls naked pictures of himself and a man who terrified his neighbours by brandishing an imitation gun outside his home are among those who have been jailed this month.

Here are just some of the criminals that were put behind bars in August.

Dylan Armstrong-Bell

The 23-year-old Stowmarket man sent two nine-year-old girls naked pictures of himself and asked them to send him similar images.

Dylan Armstrong-Bell was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Suffolk police

Dylan Armstrong-Bell was jailed for six years at Ipswich Crown Court.

Sentencing Armstrong-Bell, Recorder Graham Huston described him as a danger to children and accused him of depriving the victims of part of their childhoods.

The court heard on Tuesday, August 23, that the offences came to light after the parents of one of the girls found “relentless” images from the defendant on their daughter’s phone calling her “sexy” and asking her to send him pictures.

They also found naked pictures of Armstrong-Bell and images of him performing sex acts, said Gavin Pottinger, prosecuting.

The court heard he’d also suggested that he and the girls should meet up to have sex.

Armstrong-Bell admitted two offences of sexual communication with a child, causing a child to engage in sexual activity, inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, two offences of causing a child to watch a sexual act and two offences of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child.

Natasha Nair for Armstrong- Bell, said he was 21 at the time of the offences and was remorseful.

Hamza Delli

The 32-year-old has been jailed for 70 months for operating a county line which supplied crack cocaine into Suffolk.

Hamza Delli, of Mayville Road in London, was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Suffolk police

Delli appeared before Ipswich Crown Court for sentencing on Wednesday, August 24, having previously admitted being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and possession of crack cocaine with intent to supply.

Delli, of Mayville Road in London, operated the 'Akwa' line that transported class A drugs into Haverhill.

The 32-year-old was identified as the line holder following enquiries by Suffolk police and the Metropolitan Police and arrested on February 24 at his home address.

Following his arrest, crack cocaine and about £1,400 in cash was seized.

Michael Jay

The 47-year-old was jailed for four years after he terrified his neighbours by brandishing an imitation gun outside his home and threatening to kill a man.

One neighbour heard Jay shouting threats outside his home at 6.30am and saw him pointing what looked like a rifle in the air.

Michael Jay, from Stowmarket, was jailed for four years at Ipswich Crown Court. - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

During the incident on March 22 this year Jay, who has a previous conviction for possessing a knife, had also been seen with a knife outside his home.

Judge Martyn Levett said that when Jay had moved into Gainsborough Road his neighbours had helped him out by cutting his grass and doing odd jobs for him.

Jay of Gainsborough Road, Stowmarket admitted possessing an imitation firearm, namely an air rifle, with intent to cause fear of violence, having a knife, assaulting a police officer by spitting at him and possessing a small amount of cocaine.

In addition to being jailed Jay was banned from going to Gainsborough Road, Stowmarket, and from contacting three of his former neighbours for five years.

Natasha Nair for Jay said her client had now been evicted from the property in Gainsborough Road.

Martin Ives

The 49-year-old of Whiting Road, Lowestoft, who engaged in "unending and predatory sexual abuse for over a decade" has been jailed for life.

Martin Ives, 49, of Whiting Road, Lowestoft, has been jailed for life after he was found guilty of multiple - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Ives, was sentenced to life in prison - with no parole to be considered for 22 years - at Norwich Crown Court on Friday, August 19.

The trial lasted three weeks and Ives was found guilty by a jury of 27 of the 29 charges against him for sexual assaults and rapes involving four women.

DCI Anna Edmondson said: "The judge described Ives as possessing a significant risk and he engaged in an unending and predatory sexual abuse for over a decade, so to see him behind bars for life is an extremely satisfying conclusion for everyone.”

Dwayne Farrell

Dwayne Farrell was jailed for a total of five years and six months imprisonment when he appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday (August 25), having previously pleaded guilty to drug offences in Ipswich.

Dwayne Farrell was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Suffolk police

On February 15 this year police attended a property in Waterford Road in Ipswich to check on a vulnerable resident.

Farrell, 31, and of no fixed address, opened the door and, due to being wanted on recall to prison, was arrested.

A search of the property found a mobile phone, with subsequent inquiries establishing this was the phone Farrell used to run his ‘Tiny’ drug line business across Ipswich.

At an earlier hearing, Farrell pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin between January 17 and February 16 2022.

He also pleaded guilty to possession of ‘crack cocaine’ and heroin on September 29 2020.