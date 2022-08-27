Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals put behind bars this week

The criminals put behind bars in Suffolk this week - Credit: Suffolk police

A 23-year-old man who sent two nine-year-old girls naked pictures of himself and a county lines drug dealer who supplied crack cocaine into Suffolk are among those who have been jailed this week.

Martin Ives

The 49-year-old of Whiting Road, Lowestoft, who engaged in "unending and predatory sexual abuse for over a decade" has been jailed for life.

Ives, was sentenced to life in prison - with no parole to be considered for 22 years - at Norwich Crown Court on Friday, August 19.

The trial lasted three weeks and Ives was found guilty by a jury of 27 of the 29 charges against him for sexual assaults and rapes involving four women.

DCI Anna Edmondson said: "The judge described Ives as possessing a significant risk and he engaged in an unending and predatory sexual abuse for over a decade, so to see him behind bars for life is an extremely satisfying conclusion for everyone.”

Dylan Armstrong-Bell

The 23-year-old Stowmarket man sent two nine-year-old girls naked pictures of himself and asked them to send him similar images.

Dylan Armstrong-Bell, of Takers Lane, Stowmarket was jailed for six years at Ipswich Crown Court.

Sentencing Armstrong-Bell, Recorder Graham Huston described him as a danger to children and accused him of depriving the victims of part of their childhoods.

The court heard on Tuesday ( August 23) that the offences came to light after the parents of one of the girls found “relentless” images from the defendant on their daughter’s phone calling her “sexy” and asking her to send him pictures.

They also found naked pictures of Armstrong-Bell and images of him performing sex acts, said Gavin Pottinger, prosecuting.

The court heard he’d also suggested that he and the girls should meet up to have sex.

Armstrong-Bell of Takers Lane, Stowmarket, admitted two offences of sexual communication with a child, causing a child to engage in sexual activity, inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, two offences of causing a child to watch a sexual act and two offences of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child.

Natasha Nair for Armstrong- Bell, said he was 21 at the time of the offences and was remorseful.

Dwayne Farrell

Dwayne Farrell was jailed for a total of five years and six months imprisonment when he appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday (August 25), having previously pleaded guilty to drug offences in Ipswich.

On February 15 this year police attended a property in Waterford Road in Ipswich to check on a vulnerable resident.

Farrell, 31, and of no fixed address, opened the door and, due to being wanted on recall to prison, was arrested.

A search of the property found a mobile phone, with subsequent enquiries establishing this was the phone Farrell used to run his ‘Tiny’ drug line business across Ipswich.

At an earlier hearing, Farrell pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin between January 17 and February 16 2022.

He also pleaded guilty to possession of ‘crack cocaine’ and heroin on September 29 2020.

Darren Cranmer

The 39-year-old who repeatedly assaulted his former partner has been jailed for two years and 14 weeks and banned from contacting his ex for five years.

A Colchester woman who was repeatedly assaulted by her violent former partner was seriously injured in a car crash after she drank a large amount of alcohol because she was concerned about him being released from prison, a court has heard.

Simon Gladwell, prosecuting, said the former partner of 39-year-old Darren Cranmer was currently in a London hospital but was about to be transferred back to Colchester.

Ipswich Crown Court heard that Cranmer, who was addicted to alcohol and cocaine, and the woman had been in a relationship since the autumn of 2021 and initially the relationship had been good.

However in January this year while they were staying at a Premier Inn in Ipswich Road, Colchester Cranmer had hit her with a clenched fist to the side of her head causing bruising to her ear.

Cranmer, of Larch Close, Colchester admitted three offences of assaulting the woman causing her actual bodily harm, an offence of assault by beating, damaging her car gearstick and damaging her mobile phone.

The court heard that Cranmer was remorseful and that his life had been blighted by alcohol and cocaine addictions.

Shkelzen Shametaj

Shkelzen Shametaj, a drug delivery driver who was arrested by police in Ipswich, has been jailed for 32 months.

When officers stopped a car driven by 27-year-old Shametaj in Sproughton Road on June 25 this year he said there was a bag in the car the officers would want to see.

The officers found a bag containing 0.5g of cocaine, £795 cash and they also seized an iPhone which was unlocked and being used as a sat nav, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Shametaj was also found in possession of a fake driving licence.

Shametaj, of no fixed address, admitted possessing cocaine, being concerned in the supply of cocaine, possessing a fake identity document and driving without insurance and a driving licence.

The court heard that although he was paid a salary he wasn’t receiving any money as he was paying for his own drugs and working off a debt.

Hamza Delli

The 32-year-old has been jailed for 70 months for operating a county line which supplied crack cocaine into Suffolk.

Delli appeared before Ipswich Crown Court for sentencing on Wednesday, having previously admitted being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and possession of crack cocaine with intent to supply.

Delli, of Mayville Road in London, operated the 'Akwa' line that transported class A drugs into Haverhill.

The 32-year-old was identified as the line holder following enquiries by Suffolk police and the Metropolitan Police and arrested on February 24 at his home address.

Following his arrest, crack cocaine and about in £1,400 cash was seized.