Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals put behind bars this week

The faces of the criminals put behind bars in Suffolk this week - Credit: Suffolk police

A hacker who breached copyright laws to sell songs of Ed Sheeran and a man who stood on his former partner's neck while she was in bed are among those put behind bars this week.

Mark Thompson

The former Ipswich man has been jailed for 34 months after he stood on his former partner's neck with one foot while she was in bed.

Thompson, formerly of Nacton Road, Ipswich, had been standing on the woman’s bed shouting at her when he put his foot on her neck, restricting her breathing, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Mark Thompson was jailed for 34 months on Tuesday. - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

He eventually took his leg away and told her she deserved it, said Richard Potts, prosecuting.

Thompson, 61, of Croyland, Edmonton had denied offences of assault causing actual bodily harm and common assault on his former partner but was found guilty by magistrates after a trial.

In addition to being jailed Thompson was banned from contacting his former partner for five years.

Harry McMenamin

The 25-year-old builder who smashed his way into a terrified woman’s flat in Bury St Edmunds and dragged her out of bed before trying to strangle her in the early hours of New Year’s Day has been jailed for 27 months.

During the incident, he said: “This is a life and death situation. Do you think I’ll just let you go?”

Harry McMenamin was jailed for 27 months. - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

McMenamin eventually told the woman that she had better leave and she had run out of the house into the street in her nightwear and bare feet just as police arrived.

After his arrest McMenamin had tested positive for cocaine and he had also been drinking, said Mr Lawlor.

McMenamin of Cricks Road, West Row, admitted assaulting the woman causing her actual bodily harm and criminal damage to the door of her flat.

Pamela Brain for McMenamin, accepted the woman must have been extremely frightened during the incident and said her client was “remorseful, devastated and ashamed” of what he’d done.

Adrian Kwiatkowski

The 23-year-old from Ipswich has been jailed for 18 months after he breached copyright laws to sell songs by pop star Ed Sheeran and US rapper Lil Uzi Vert.

Kwiatkowski hacked computers to make electronic copies of the songs Give Me That and Butterfly by Framlingham musician Sheeran and a number of tracks by the American artist., Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Adrian Kwiatkowski has been jailed for 18 months at Ipswich Crown Court. - Credit: City of London Police

Kwiatkowski, of Hampton Road, Ipswich, admitted three charges of gaining unauthorised access to a computer, 14 copyright offences, two charges of possessing criminal property and one offence of converting criminal property.

He was caught after a complaint was made in 2019 by the representatives of the US songwriter and rapper Frank Ocean to the New York District Attorney’s office in relation to someone accessing the Dropbox account belonging to Mr Ocean’s producer and downloading unreleased music from it and offering it for sale.

The matter was then referred to City of London police and a search warrant was executed at Kwiatkoski’s Ipswich home on September 12 2019 and a number of electronic devices seized.

After his arrest Kwiatowski admitted hacking Frank Ocean’s Tumblr page, selling a Frank Ocean song for $1,000, hacking the Dropbox of Lil Uzi Vert, Post Malone and downloading music after hacking Kanye West’s Dropbox.