Shops in Suffolk sell alcohol to children in investigation

Shops in Ipswich, Felixstowe and Saxmundham were investigated (file photo) - Credit: Suffolk Trading Standards

Shops in Suffolk sold alcohol to an underage person during a recent investigation.

Officers from Suffolk Trading Standards carried out an underage sales operation at several stores last Thursday.

Across Ipswich, Felixstowe and Saxmundham, a total of seven shops were visited with three retailers selling alcohol to an underage volunteer.

Intelligence was received from police and members of the public on all of the retailers, with each given advice in previous months on their responsibilities.

Suffolk Trading Standards told the retailers it will be visiting again to test their due diligence and that investigations will be continuing.