Reports of rogue traders targeting homes in Ipswich

Suffolk Trading Standards has received reports of rogue traders in the IP3 area of Ipswich - Credit: copyright Archant 2007

Rogue traders have been spotted targeting homes in Ipswich.

This week, Suffolk Trading Standards has received reports of door to door cold calling in the IP3 area of the town.

The traders are offering driveway and paving work.

Following the reports, Trading Standards has issued advice regarding cold calling in your area:

Never agree to have any work done as a result of a cold call and don't be pressurised into having the job done immediately.

If you think work needs doing to your home, get quotes from two or three traders.

Ask for the full name and address from a trader before considering dealing with them, and never rely solely on a mobile phone number.

Ask for a written quotation detailing all the proposed work and a final price for the job before the work is started

Only pay once the work is completed to your satisfaction, don't pay up front for materials and don't pay cash.

This follows reports of rogue traders targeting homes in a 'no cold calling zone' near Ipswich earlier this month.

Anyone who has any information about rogue traders or is approached by doorstep callers should contact Suffolk Trading Standards via Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 0808 223 1133.