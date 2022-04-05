Two Suffolk police officers deny making threatening phone calls

Two Suffolk police officers have appeared in court charged with communication offences - Credit: Archant

Two police officers from Suffolk Constabulary have pleaded not guilty to making threatening phone calls after being charged with communication offences.

William Brazier, from Sudbury, and Mahfuj Motlib, of Ipswich, initially appeared before Westminster Magistrates' Court on February 16.

Brazier, 21, has been charged under section 1 of the Malicious Communications Act 1988, namely malicious communications via a telephone call conveying a threat, as well as unauthorised access of a computer and knowingly or recklessly obtaining personal data.

Motlib, 29, has been charged under section 1 of the Malicious Communications Act 1988, namely malicious communications via a telephone call conveying a threat.

The pair appeared before Woolwich Crown Court on Wednesday, March 30, where they denied the charges.

A trial date for the pair has been set for January, 16, 2023 and is expected to last for four to five days.

